Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca, reports state news agency

Muslims pray while practicing social distancing at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 19, 2020. — Saudi Press Agency handout via Reuters

CAIRO, May 26 — Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting June 21, state news agency reported in a statement early today.

Bans on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and workplace attendance in both government and private sector will be lifted, starting May 31, the statement added.

For Mecca, the curfew time will be adjusted to 3pm-6am and prayers will be allowed to be held in mosques from June 21. — Reuters