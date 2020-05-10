876 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 23,336

Migrant workers walk outside their rooms in a dormitory amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 10 — Singapore has confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 23,336.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY