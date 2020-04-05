Covid-19: Singapore to announce third support measures tomorrow

People wearing masks walk in Changi Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 5 — Singapore will announce its third support measures tomorrow that aims at further helping workers, businesses and households, to face the Covid-19 situation.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver his Ministerial Statement in Parliament at 2pm on April 6.

Heng, who is also Finance Minister, will announce the additional support measures that will better cope with the upcoming elevated set of safe distancing measures to pre-empt the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19.

On April 3, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a month “circuit breaker” to minimise further spread of the virus in the republic.

It will kick off on April 7.

Meanwhile, in his Facebook, Heng said the Covid-19 situation has taken a very sharp turn, both globally and locally.

“Strong measures have to be taken to protect lives, but the economy has taken a hit as a result,” he said.

Heng noted that tomorrow will mark the third round of support measures in less than two months — coming after the Unity Budget on Feb 18 and the Resilience Budget on March 26.

“This too is another first,” he said. — Bernama