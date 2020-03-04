Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden pays for ice-cream at La Michoacana during the state's Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary election in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 4 — Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states today, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominating race.

Edison Research and television networks quickly projected the split results in the first two states to close their polls on Super Tuesday, when Americans in 14 states voted for a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

A resurgent Biden, former President Barack Obama's vice president, has enjoyed a burst of momentum since his blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday, with a flood of prominent party officials and former rivals endorsing his candidacy.

Biden is hoping to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, and consolidate support from moderates in today's voting, turning the race into a one-on-one contest against Sanders.

Opinion polls have shown Biden gaining on Sanders, a democratic socialist and independent US senator from Vermont who hopes to take a huge step toward winning the nomination today. More than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee in July are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Early exit polls by Edison Research showed relatively few voters in biggest voting state California and second-biggest Texas, about two in 10, made up their minds in the last few days, which could minimize Biden's recent momentum.

But in Virginia and Massachusetts, about half of voters decided recently while one third of voters in North Carolina decided in the last few days, the polls showed.

A majority of voters in the Super Tuesday states said they were mostly looking for a candidate who can beat Trump, instead of someone who shares their values, the exit polls said.

Biden is trying to build a bridge between progressive Democrats' desire for big structural change and more moderate Democrats yearning for a candidate who will be able to win over enough independents and Republicans to oust Trump.

Fresh momentum

That effort gained fresh momentum on the eve of today's voting as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, endorsed Biden after withdrawing from the race.

Bloomberg remains a wild card as he joins the competition for the first time. The moderate skipped the first four contests and spent more than US$500 million (RM2.1 billion) of his own money to bombard Super Tuesday and later voting states with ads, but has seen his poll numbers slip after a poor first debate.

Asked by a reporter in Miami if he thought he risked spoiling Biden’s chances of winning the nomination, Bloomberg responded: “You think I’m going to siphon (votes) from him? He’s siphoning them from me.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was briefly the front-runner in the race last year, also remains in the hunt and hopes to score a victory in her home state of Massachusetts. Opinion polls show her trailing in other states.

The pace of the Democratic race begins to accelerate after Super Tuesday, with 11 more states voting by the end of March. By then, nearly two-thirds of the delegates will have been allotted.

Sanders headed into Tuesday with 60 delegates to Biden's 54 in the state-by-state nominating fight. Sanders managed a virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

Besides leading in polls in California, Sanders also is ahead of Biden by a smaller margin in polls in Texas. Sanders' strength with Hispanics should pay dividends in that state, where Latinos comprise one-third of the Democratic electorate.

Biden, whose South Carolina win affirmed his popularity with black voters, hopes to win five states where African Americans make up at least a quarter of the Democratic electorate: Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Other states voting today are Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Utah. The US territory of American Samoa was holding a caucus contest, and Democrats living abroad began voting in a primary set to run until March 10.

The first polls will close in Vermont and Virginia at 7pm EST (midnight GMT). The last will close in California at 8pm PST (0400 GMT today).

The next contests, on March 10, will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.

Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground.

Virginia

Delegate count: 99

The polls closed at 7pm EST (0000 GMT)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia and secure at least 16 delegates.

The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided late who to back.

Vermont

Delegate count: 16

The polls closed at 7pm EST (0000 GMT)

Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least two delegates.

Sanders has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

California

Delegate count: 415

The polls close at 11pm EST (0400 GMT today)

California will be one of the most closely watched states on Tuesday. Sanders will look to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates. Biden will try to remain close enough to prevent a blowout.

Texas

Delegate count: 228

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today)

Biden is banking on a late surge in Texas, where his campaign has invested most heavily for Super Tuesday. The state's more moderate electorate could boost Biden, although fellow moderate Bloomberg has tried to cut into his advantage there.

North Carolina

Delegate count: 110

The polls close at 7.30pm EST (0030 GMT today)

Biden's big win in South Carolina was fueled by his overwhelming advantage among black voters. He is hoping to continue to ride support from minority voters to a victory in this delegate-rich neighbouring state.

Massachusetts

Delegate count: 91

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today)

Elizabeth Warren was once thought to be the favourite in the state she represents in the US Senate. But recent polling shows Sanders statistically tied with her. If Warren cannot win her own state, it could prove to be a death blow to her struggling campaign.

Minnesota

Delegate count: 75

The polls close at 9pm EST (0200 GMT today)

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden, who will now hope to turn the moderate Midwestern state into his win column.

Colorado

Delegate count: 67

The polls close at 9pm EST (0200 GMT today)

The only two opinion polls conducted in the western state have shown Sanders in the lead. Securing the largest chunk of Colorado's delegates could fuel Sanders' Super Tuesday advantage.

Tennessee

Deelegate count: 64

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today)

With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in Tennessee, campaigns are banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg has invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden again will hope his support among African Americans carries him.

Alabama

Delegate count: 52

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today).

Biden is the favorite in Alabama, even with no recent opinion polls measuring the deep South state's contest. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, could propel him to a win there.

Oklahoma

Delegate count: 37

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today)

Oklahoma is the birthplace of one candidate, Warren, but the traditionally conservative state is seen as more likely to favor a moderate, like Biden or Bloomberg.

Arkansas

Delegate count: 31

The polls close at 8.30pm EST (0130 GMT today)

Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and has picked up endorsements from elected officials there. But with no opinion polling, the state remains a Super Tuesday mystery and a place Biden will be hoping to pick up delegates.

Utah

Delegate count: 29

The polls close at 10pm EST (0300 GMT today)

The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

Maine

Delegate count: 24

The polls close at 8pm EST (0100 GMT today)

Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, is the favourite yesteray.

Democrats abroad

Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

American Samoa

Delegate count: 6

The US Pacific Ocean territory holds a single caucus to allocate its six delegates. — Reuters