Masked gunman kills three, including toddler, in Thai shopping mall robbery

Screenshot of the shooting at a Thai shopping mall in Lop Buri Province from a YouTube video.

BANGKOK, Jan 10 — A masked gunman started a shooting spree that killed three people, including a two-year-old boy in a jewellery store robbery at a shopping mall in Lop Buri Province, at 8.45pm last night.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the gunman, clad in black shirt and camouflage pants, carrying a handgun with a long sound suppressor entering the shopping mall.

Before running off with jewellery worth about 630,000, the robber opened fire and shot randomly at staff and shoppers in the shop leaving a security guard and a shop assistant dead on the spot.

The two year-old boy who was walking with his family members near the shop suffered gunshot wound to the head. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

Four local shoppers, including two women aged between 22 and 44 and are reported to be in critical condition.

Deputy National Police chief, Pol General Wirachai Songmetta said the police is offering a reward of up to 100,000 baht to those with information leading to the arrest of the suspect. — Bernama