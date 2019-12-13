Authorities nab two Singaporeans in Woodlands, seize close to 1.6kg of heroin

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau seized 1.58kg of heroin, along with other drugs, and cash worth S$11,000 in a raid in Woodlands. ― Picture courtesy of Central Narcotics Bureau via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — The suspect came out from a flat and when he was at the void deck of the housing block, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) nabbed him and escorted him back to the flat. There, they discovered close to 1.6kg of heroin, along with other drugs, all worth an estimated value of S$113,000 (RM346,136).

The 1.58kg of heroin seized in the operation is enough to feed the addiction of about 754 abusers for a week.

In a media statement yesterday, the bureau said that its officers first spotted the suspected drug trafficker, a 48-year-old Singaporean man, leaving the flat on the second floor of a public housing block near Woodlands Street 13.

Back in the flat, they found and seized 1.42kg of heroin, cash worth S$11,000, and a bottle containing methadone, which is commonly used as a treatment for heroin addiction.

About 25g of Ice and 168g of heroin was found in a sling bag carried by the suspect, and another 2g of heroin in his jeans pocket.

The CNB officers also arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser at the flat. ― TODAY