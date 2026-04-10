HYDERABAD, April 10 — Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday strongly criticised Israel Zionist regime, accusing it of committing attacks on civilians across the region while peace talks are underway in Islamabad.

“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon,” Asif said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated,” he added.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday demanded that hostilities must stop immediately and international law must be respected.

“I unequivocally condemn the massive strikes by Israel across Lebanon on April 8 that resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed and injured, including children,” he said.

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed 24 people over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Thursday, as strikes hit at least 52 towns and areas across the country’s south, a local media reported.

The attacks came as the Israeli army continued its widened assault on Lebanon since Wednesday, killing over 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defence.

The offensive continued despite a two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday by the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan.

The two-week ceasefire is part of efforts to reach a broader agreement to halt a conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28 that has left thousands killed and wounded.

While Islamabad and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that.

Iranian and US officials are set to start talks in Islamabad on Saturday to reach a peace agreement. — Bernama