Climate-change protesters disrupt London rail services

Climate activists hold a banner after climbing atop the roof of the entrance of the building and others line the pavement at ground level as they protest outside the UK office of Youtube during the tenth day of demonstrations by the climate change action group Extinction Rebellion, in London, October 16, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 17 — Climate change activists disrupted rail services in the east of London early today, sparking a physical confrontation between angry commuters and a protester who had climbed onto the roof of a London Underground train, video on social media showed.

British Transport Police said they had responded to incidents at Shadwell, Stratford and Canning Town, near to London’s Canary Wharf financial district.

Footage showed protesters unfurling an Extinction Rebellion protest group banner on top of a stationary London Underground train at Canning Town before one was pelted with food and physically dragged off by commuters.

“Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services,” the police said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion launched a wave of civil disobedience on October 7 to highlight the risks posed by climate change and the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

Police in London said yesterday they had arrested 1,642 people since the protests started. — Reuters