Singapore Military Court to charge two SAF servicemen over Aloysius Pang’s death

SINGAPORE, July 31 — Two Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen will be charged in military court today in relation to the death of actor Aloysius Pang, who was killed in an accident while on reservist training in New Zealand.

Gun commander Hubert Wah, 31, a Third Sergeant national serviceman who was also on reservist, faces two charges — one charge for causing death by rash act and one charge for causing death by negligent act under the Penal Code.

Technician Ivan Teo, 35, a regular serviceman who holds the rank of Military Expert 2, faces three charges — one charge for disobedience of general orders under the Singapore Armed Forces Act; and two charges for causing death by negligent act under the Penal Code.

The two were in the Self-Propelled Howitzer with Pang when he was crushed between the gun barrel and cabin while carrying out maintenance work inside.

Today’s development came after a five-member Committee of Inquiry concluded that the Jan 19 incident was caused by safety lapses committed by all three national servicemen who were in the howitzer at the time.

Pang, a Corporal First Class (National Service), died from severe sepsis — a serious complication of an infection arising from his severe chest and abdominal injuries — four days after being crushed by the gun barrel inside the howitzer on January 23.

If convicted, Teo may be jailed up to two years for his disobedience charge. As for causing death by negligent act, he may be jailed for another two years, fined, or both.

Wah, if convicted, faces up to five years in jail, a fine, or both.

In a statement issued this morning, the Ministry of Defence said that as Pang’s death occurred in New Zealand, the Singapore Police Force does not have jurisdiction to conduct investigations into his death.

Investigations into his death was instead conducted by the SAF’s Special Investigation Branch (SIB), and the chief military prosecutor has decided to prosecute the two SAF servicemen based on the findings of the SIB. ― TODAY