Anti-extradition bill protesters use umbrellas to build a barricade while riot police stand guard on the Legislative Council compound in Hong Kong July 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 1 — Hong Kong police gave an ultimatum to protesters who seized the city’s parliament late today, warning that they would soon move to clear the building and would use “appropriate force”.

“In a short time police will go to the LegCo area to clear it. If met with obstruction or resistance, police will use appropriate force,” a police spokesman said in a video posted on the force’s Facebook page. — AFP