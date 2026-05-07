MAY 7 — There is presently great exuberance, enthusiasm and interest in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), touted as one of the key emerging clean energy solutions to reach net-zero.

This trend and scenario can be attributed to the potential and present suppliers of SMRs’ interest and marketing, and the Nuclear agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (OECD-NEA), and their strong promotion of SMRs, as well as country-specific interests arising from land area availability, safety, public acceptance, grid capacity and cost.

Number of SMRs worldwide

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, Austria, reported on 13 September 2023 that more than 80 commercial SMR designs are being developed around the world with varied outputs and applications.

The Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the OECD, which has developed a compilation known as the NEA SMR Dashboard, reveals substantial progress towards SMR deployment and commercialisation in NEA and non-NEA member countries, with much of this progress taking place during the past two years.

The NEA outlined that its first two volumes of the first edition had tracked the progress of 42 SMRs around the world; with Volume I of the NEA SMR Dashboard launched during the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Regulatory Information Conference on 13 March 2023 and Volume II of the NEA SMR Dashboard published in July 2023 during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in Goa, India on 19 July 2023.

The NEA SMR Dashboard: Edition II, published in 2024, provides an assessment of 56 SMRs around the world, and in July 2025, the NEA SMR Dashboard: Edition III was published, providing the most comprehensive global review to date, identifying 127 SMR technologies, of which 74 are featured in the current edition.

On 30 January 2026, the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the OECD highlighted that its Edition 3.1 of the NEA Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Digital Dashboard is tracking the progress of 129 SMR designs worldwide, with only 78 SMR designs included in the digital dashboard; the remaining 51 include approximately 25 that are under development but have requested not to be included in the digital dashboard at this time but may be included in the future. The remainder include SMR technologies that are not under active development, may be without human or financial resources, or have been cancelled or paused indefinitely.

Buildings of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters reflect in doors with the agency’s logo in Vienna, Austria on June 13, 2025. — AFP pic

SMRs operational and under construction

As of 2026, only China and Russia have built and commissioned SMRs: the KLT-40S, or Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP), in Russia, which has been operating since 2020, and the HTR-PM in China, which has been operating since 2023.

Thus, as of now, only two Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are operating commercially worldwide.

The Linglong One (ACP100) SMR in Hainan, China, is in an advanced construction stage and is anticipated to be on track to become the world’s first land-based commercial SMR to start operation, with full commercial operation planned for the first half of 2026.

The first SMR in the western world, the BWRX-300 by GE Vernova Hitachi (GVH), is being constructed in Ontario, Canada, with construction commencing in May 2025 and the first BWRX-300 unit scheduled to be operational in 2030.

The European Industrial Alliance for SMRs is imbued with the mission to accelerate the development, demonstration, and deployment of SMRs in Europe by the early 2030s.

Features of SMRs

SMRs are an emergent class of smaller-sized nuclear fission reactors with a capacity ranging from 20 megawatts electric (Mwe) to 300 Mwe, about a third of the generating capacity of a traditional, larger nuclear reactor.

Given their smaller land footprint, SMRs can be sited on locations not suitable for larger nuclear power plants. Prefabricated units of SMRs can be manufactured and then shipped and installed on site, making them more affordable to build than large power reactors.

SMRs are envisaged to offer savings in cost and construction time, and they can be deployed incrementally to match increasing energy demand.

This article will spotlight the considerations by selected countries from the perspectives of land size, safety and public acceptance of SMRs.

Singapore’s perspective

On 18 February 2025, CNA reported that, delivering his Budget 2025 speech, Singapore’s Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong noted that Singapore has signed agreements with the US on civil nuclear cooperation and is working on “similar cooperation” with other countries with capabilities and experience in civilian nuclear power, especially Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

In October 2025, in conjunction with Singapore’s International Energy Week 2025 (SIEW 2025), where I was invited by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the World Nuclear Association (WNA) as a Panellist for its Roundtable Think Tank on Nuclear Power, I had the pleasure of meeting and briefly discussing with Mr Daryl Chan, the Director of the newly established Nuclear Energy Department under the EMA, on Singapore’s sole interest in SMRs.

Mr Daryl shared that this motivation arises from Singapore’s land size and the necessary Emergency Planning Zone, which are amongst other compelling factors for Singapore to focus only on SMRs.

Thailand’s perspective

The Climate Finance Network Thailand (CFNT) reported on 29 April 2024 that PM Srettha Thavisin mentioned that he had discussed the possibility of introducing nuclear power with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during their meeting in Bangkok on 14 March 2024, and that Mr Srettha also stated that Thailand would assess the safety of SMRs and seek public opinion.

During EnLit Asia 2025, where I was invited as Chairman of the Nuclear Forum, I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) officials on nuclear power. The meeting and discussion were chaired by Mr Siriwat Chedsi, Assistant Governor, Power Plant Engineering and Construction, with the participation of his Nuclear Energy Team.

Mr Siriwat highlighted that previously Thailand had planned to invest in large nuclear reactors but that the Fukushima Nuclear Accident in March 2011 had resulted in this plan being shelved owing to public concerns and safety considerations.

Mr Siriwat explained that the Government of Thailand has outlined in its draft Power Development Plan (PDP) plans for two 300 MW Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) by 2037 and that several initiatives have been identified in this draft plan, and it is awaiting the next election for the appointment of a new Minister of Energy to review and decide on the plan.

I enquired about the motivation behind Thailand’s decision to focus only on SMRs.

Mr Siriwat explained that recently, due to climate change and the energy transition, the Government had identified and planned for two SMRs to address these two factors, in view of SMRs being promoted as less costly compared to larger reactors and with enhanced safety features, which may be key to reducing public opposition and gaining public acceptance.

Vietnam’s experience

Vietnam News reported on 10 July 2025 that the Ministry of Science and Technology has confirmed that the revised Law on Atomic Energy lays a legal foundation for accelerating the development of Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant in Ninh Thuận Province (now Khánh Hoà Province) and expanding the peaceful use of atomic energy across multiple sectors.

According to the Director General of the Việt Nam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, Nguyễn Hoàng Linh, the updated legislation designates nuclear technology as a national strategic priority, with a focus on new-generation nuclear power and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are expected to provide a flexible, low-carbon energy supply.

Asean Buziness reported on 24 March 2026 that on 23 March 2026, Russia and Vietnam had signed an intergovernmental agreement in Moscow, during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, to cooperate on building Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, the Ninh Thuan 1 project, comprising two Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, contributing to a total capacity of about 2,400 MW. Russia’s state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom is expected to be involved in the nuclear plant construction project.

Recommendations for the Government of Malaysia

As SMRs seem to have arrested the attentions of politicians, and policy and decision makers, and the public worldwide, including in several Asean member countries, it is imperative for the Government of Malaysia to make an informed decision regarding the type and size of nuclear reactors it wishes to invest in.

Taking heed of the advice by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to countries considering launching a Nuclear Power Programme regarding the significant financial and technical risks associated with First of a Kind (FOAK) unproven reactors, including those of SMRs, which presently only a small number are in commercial operations and many are still under development and therefore have no long track record, it is crucial for the Government to carefully review the performance and track record of the current, as well as the soon – to – be commercially available SMRs before deciding on the most suitable design and capacity for Malaysia.

* Sheriffah Noor Khamseah Al-Idid Syed Ahmad Idid is a consultant on nuclear power, venture capital and innovation.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.