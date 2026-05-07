SEREMBAN, May 7 — After weeks of political uncertainty in Negeri Sembilan, the Pakatan Harapan top leadership has urged supporters and residents to brace for a possible snap election, as its relationship with the state’s Umno chapter remains strained.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun raised the possibility after Negeri Sembilan Umno indicated that all 14 of its state lawmakers would continue working with the ruling government, even as they confirmed withdrawing support for him.

“I want the people of Negeri Sembilan to prepare for an election,” Aminuddin said during a rally here last night.

“They (Negeri Sembilan Umno) remain dissatisfied; statements after statements were issued as if we are forced to accept them,” he added.

In its latest announcement, Negeri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Mustapha Nagoor said it respects the party central leadership’s decision to continue working together with the unity government in Negeri Sembilan.

At the same time, they also maintain a loss of confidence in Aminuddin’s handling of a dispute involving territorial chieftains’ attempt to remove Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

“After all, we are all human. I am human too, and I did feel hurt and deeply affected by what happened (Umno’s initial withdrawal of support) without any prior notice to our colleagues and outside of our planning and knowledge,” he told a crowd of several thousand at a PH ceramah held near Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman here.

“So I hope that party members, supporters, and fence-sitters take note of this important matter.

“Most importantly, we must strengthen our election machinery and close ranks in Pakatan Harapan by preparing in any way possible to work as a team to ensure our victory in the next election,” said Aminuddin, who is also the Negeri Sembilan PH chairman.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks during the Pakatan Harapan Perdana event in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, May 6, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke assured attendees that the state government would remain under Aminuddin’s leadership as Menteri Besar, but urged supporters to prepare in case the state legislative assembly is dissolved for an election.

“In any case, we must be prepared for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly and we will go into battle to regain the people’s mandate again,” he said.

DAP currently has 11 assemblymen in the state’s PH coalition, making it the largest component, followed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat with five and Parti Amanah Negara with one.

On when an election might be held, Loke said there was “no need to reveal one’s strategy,” adding that the timing remains uncertain.

“When the time comes, we will go into battle without any worry.

“We must sustain this momentum of support, as the election could come sooner or later...even I am not certain as the decision rests with the Menteri Besar and the central leadership of the respective parties,” he said.

Also present during the ceramah were PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.