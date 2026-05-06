MAY 6 — If the first half of Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar’s journey was winning the elections, the second will be about governance and public trust. In politics, that is always the harder role to play.

For the actor-turned-politician who now steps into the role of Chief Minister, the second half is no longer scripted — and it may prove his most demanding role yet. It will not mark the triumphant finale of a cinematic ascent, but the beginning of a defining political chapter.

Once the swearing-in takes place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium the greater challenge before Vijay is what a Vijay government would actually look like.

At 108 seats, governance cannot rest on charisma alone. It will demand alliances, compromise, and experienced hands capable of navigating the machinery of the state.

Questions once considered premature are now unavoidable: who will shape his cabinet, what balance he strikes between technocrats, loyalists, and political veterans, and what compromises coalition-building may require.

The scale of Vijay’s rise has already altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in ways few anticipated — why did so many not see it coming?

According to the author, the Vijay wave was far bigger than any celebrity. Vijay ignited anti-establishment anger, captured a generation impatient for change, and turned decades of cinematic influence, fan devotion, and emotional connection into a political force that reshaped Tamil Nadu. — Screengrab from social media

The chants of “Vijay, Vijay” that followed him across Tamil Nadu were not merely expressions of admiration. They carried immense emotional expectations. For younger voters, Vijay represented not just political change but personal aspiration.

The Vijay wave was far bigger than any celebrity. Vijay ignited anti-establishment anger, captured a generation impatient for change, and turned decades of cinematic influence, fan devotion, and emotional connection into a political force that reshaped Tamil Nadu.

Vijay operated as a carefully curated political figure, defined by limited access and disciplined messaging.

Not a single interview. No relentless media blitz.

In an age of constant visibility, Vijay understood the political value of restraint. The less he appeared, the greater the intrigue became.

That distance protected the mystique around Vijay while his grassroots network strengthened beyond the glare of constant exposure.

However, unlike conventional politicians, Vijay turned every public appearance into an event. Hundreds of thousands flocked to hear him, arriving early, waiting for hours, in scenes that resembled cinematic devotion as much as political mobilisation. What unfolded across Tamil Nadu was not merely a campaign, but the conversion of fan adulation into political momentum.

Tamil Nadu did not merely watch Vijay’s rise. It participated in it.

Long before the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, Vijay had begun signalling political intent through the language of his films. From around 2009 onward, his cinema increasingly reflected themes of corruption, governance, inequality, and social justice—allowing audiences to gradually connect the actor with a larger political imagination.

Over time, Vijay’s screen persona spilled into public life as fan clubs evolved into welfare networks, giving him an organisational base long before the launch of TVK.

That transformation was reinforced by years of groundwork, welfare outreach, fan mobilisation, and carefully calibrated political positioning.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a party that did not exist three years ago, has disrupted a political order shaped over half a century by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — two Dravidian giants with some of India’s deepest grassroots machinery.

By the time he formally entered politics, Tamil Nadu was already showing signs of fatigue with the DMK-AIADMK binary, especially among younger voters searching for a different political vocabulary.

TVK’s success was not powered by star appeal alone. Its 40-point manifesto struck a chord with key constituencies.

Youth sought jobs, skills, and a voice in governance. Women responded to promises of safety, welfare, and empowerment. Farmers heard assurances of income security and risk protection.

Perhaps the most decisive force behind the Vijay wave was generational.

With nearly 1.2 crore voters — about 21 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s electorate — belonging to the Gen Z and young voter category, their influence on the election became impossible to ignore. Gen Z voters became amplifiers of Vijay’s politics, carrying his message beyond rally grounds and into homes across Tamil Nadu, shaping family conversations and transforming fan culture into a political movement built on the belief that Vijay represented the making of a new political legacy.

Vijay’s rise is neither accidental nor purely cinematic. It is the product of long preparation converging with a moment of political possibility.

The easy explanation is star power. Tamil Nadu has seen this before in leaders like Tamil Nadu’s former chief ministers M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. But that explanation is no longer sufficient.

Since then, many actors have flirted with power, some have launched parties, and a few have tasted electoral success. Most eventually discovered that popularity is not the same as political durability.

Perhaps his most understated strength lies in tone.

While Tamil Nadu politics has historically been sharp, rhetorical, and confrontational, Vijay’s messaging remained measured.

Yet governing Tamil Nadu is not the same as mobilising it.

Tamil Nadu already possesses relatively strong administrative systems, welfare delivery mechanisms, and a politically aware electorate with high expectations of governance.

The public expectation, therefore, is not merely transformation — but competent continuity with cleaner governance. And that may prove Vijay’s hardest test.

Corruption remains a central public grievance, and much of Vijay’s appeal was built on the belief that he represents moral distance from entrenched political culture.

But expectations rarely stop at symbolism. They eventually demand delivery.

Governance offers no such insulation. It demands constant negotiation — with bureaucracy, competing interests, crises, and public scrutiny.

Among the most closely watched promises will be welfare commitments, including financial assistance schemes for women such as the proposed monthly support of Rs2,500.

Translating campaign promises into fiscally sustainable policy will require more than electoral goodwill; it will demand administrative discipline, political negotiation, and economic realism.

The very voters who amplified his rise may also prove impatient for results. Electoral enthusiasm can be immediate. Governance rarely is measured not against applause but against governance.

Voters may admire a star. But they test a leader.

There are no scripts. No retakes. The second half begins now...

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.