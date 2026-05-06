KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — An investigating officer informed the Sessions Court today that the absence of a money trail has not compromised his investigation into the Penang undersea tunnel corruption case involving Lim Guan Eng.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Investigation Division senior officer Zulhilmi Ramli explained that the RM3.3 million allegedly given to the former Penang Chief Minister was delivered in cash in stages, and was never banked or transferred into his account, thereby leaving no trace.

“However, this did not affect my investigation, as it is supported by the testimony of the key witness, Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, a former director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB).

“It is further corroborated by other witnesses, namely (Datuk Seri) G Gnanaraja (a businessman), Azli Adam (former senior vice president of Finance and Corporate Services at Consortium Zenith Beijing Urban Construction Group Sdn Bhd), and Ibrahim Sahari (a former director of CZCSB).

“All of them confirmed that cash withdrawals took place and that meetings occurred between Zarul Ahmad and the accused at the latter’s office. My investigation also relies on documents I obtained, which indicate that meetings were held inside a car involving Zarul Ahmad, Gnanaraja and the accused.

“This evidence is further reinforced by forensic reports, including photographs taken inside the car and at the house,” he said.

The 38th prosecution witness was testifying during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.

Wan Shaharuddin: Why did the MACC still select Gnanaraja as a witness despite defence claims of contradictions between his statement and Zarul Ahmad’s?

Zulhilmi: I considered Gnanaraja’s statement regarding the RM2 million payment to the accused, which is supported by Zarul Ahmad’s testimony. In his statement at the end of 2019, Zarul Ahmad admitted and confirmed that four bags, each containing RM1 million, were given to Gnanaraja.

“I also took into account Gnanaraja’s statement recorded around mid-2020, which was consistent. Gnanaraja admitted to receiving four bags of RM1 million each, and that the total amount received from Zarul Ahmad was RM4 million.

Under the first charge, Lim, 65, is accused of abusing his position as Penang chief minister to receive RM3.3 million in return for helping a company owned by businessman Zarul Ahmad secure the Penang Major Roads and Tunnel Construction Project, valued at approximately RM6.34 billion.

The alleged offence took place at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office between January 2011 and August 2017.

The second charge states that the Bagan MP solicited a 10 per cent cut out of the project’s future profits from Zarul Ahmad for assisting his company in securing the same project.

The alleged offence occurred near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur, between 12.30 am and 2.00 am in March 2011.

Additionally, Lim faces two charges of disposing of a couple of state-owned lots of land in Penang, valued at RM208.8 million, to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

These offences were allegedly committed at the Penang Land and Mines Office, Komtar, on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi resumes on May 14. — Bernama