SEREMBAN, May 7 — As the Pakatan Harapan–Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition government in Negeri Sembilan regains its footing, senior Pakatan leaders have stepped up efforts to rally grassroots support following recent political fallout that highlighted strains within the fragile alliance.

In a ceramah held last night in the parking lot of Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman here, thousands of grassroots supporters and members of the public crowded the makeshift tent to hear speeches from key coalition leaders.

“This is the level of support I had hoped for when I received news that they (BN) had withdrawn their support not just for me, but for the state government as well.

“Thank you, this is what we must do. We want to move forward, continue progressing and keep the state’s administration running smoothly,” Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun told a crowd numbering in the thousands.

Even after Negeri Sembilan Umno indicated that all its 14 state lawmakers would continue to work with the ruling government in the state, Aminuddin expressed his commitment to administering the state until the time comes, despite the former confirming it had withdrawn support for him.

“We want to show that we will continue working. My colleagues here, especially in the state government, including my exco members, state assemblyman and party leadership, must all continue to work to ensure the state is well governed.

“And when the time comes for the election, we will leave it to the people and we will face whoever is willing to go up against us,” he said.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that while the 17 PH assemblymen had demonstrated their loyalty to party leadership during the recent attempt to oust the menteri besar, the issue involving the state’s royal institution remains unresolved.

Loke said several implications could affect the appointment of a new menteri besar and even the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, adding that the status quo will remain until then.

“To all our assemblyman and state executive councillor, perform your duty as usual and when the time comes we will return to the people to seek a new mandate to continue administering the state,” he said.

He also acknowledged discontent among grassroots supporters over BN’s “betrayal”, but assured them that they would fight to the end when the time comes.

“If this is the kind of spirit we have, I am confident there is no need to worry about Negeri Sembilan and we can go into the election with confidence,” he said.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision reached between BN and PH leaders was the best possible outcome to ensure the continuity of the current state government under Aminuddin’s leadership.

He said PH was a “force to be reckoned with” in the current political landscape, noting that it has never fallen below 80 seats since 2008, but later acknowledged that the era when a single party or coalition could secure a clear majority to form the federal government is now a thing of the past.

“In the current political climate, politics based on an ‘us versus them’ approach may need to shift towards a ‘we are all together’ mindset.

“Given today’s political landscape, some degree of recalibration is necessary,” he stressed.

Saifuddin recounted how PKR president and current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on PH leaders following the stalemate in the 15th general election, when no clear winner emerged to form the federal government.

“Our consensus was to reach out to the other parties we contested against during the election and the rest is history.

“As the largest bloc, we invited smaller blocs to join in forming the government and we collectively agreed on three commitments: first, the unity government would ensure political stability; second, we would work to strengthen the economy; and third, we would safeguard the welfare of the people,” he said.

He also acknowledged that PH had to manage sentiments among grassroots supporters, noting that they were free to express their anger and disappointment.

“As leaders in our positions, we must handle it with wisdom and care, which is what we have done,” he said.