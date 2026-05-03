MAY 3 — Japan is not merely a participant in the Indo-Pacific — it is steadily positioning itself as one of the principal architects of its evolving rules-based order.

In recent years, Tokyo has moved beyond rhetorical support for norms and institutions to actively enhancing its Indo-Pacific strategy in ways that are economic, diplomatic, and increasingly strategic.

At the heart of Japan’s approach is the concept of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP), first articulated under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2006.

This vision emphasises freedom of navigation, respect for sovereignty, connectivity, and adherence to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

What is changing now is not the philosophy, but the scale, speed, and seriousness of its implementation. Japan is enhancing its Indo-Pacific strategy in a far more deliberate and coordinated manner.

Japan is expanding its economic statecraft through infrastructure financing, development aid, and supply chain resilience initiatives.

The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. — AFP pic

These efforts are meant to reduce overdependence on any single major power while strengthening regional stability.

Through initiatives such as Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), Tokyo has mobilised large-scale financial support across South-east Asia. Such as the USD 10 Billion aid provided to member states of Asean to cushion the energy crisis due to the war in West Asia.

This reflects strategic intent rather than simple development assistance.

At the same time, Japan is deepening its leadership in trade governance.

As a key driver behind the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it has shown that high-standard trade rules can persist even without US participation.

On the security front, Japan is recalibrating its posture. While still guided by its pacifist constitution, Tokyo is increasing defence spending and expanding its strategic capabilities.

The acquisition of counterstrike capabilities and stronger cooperation with partners signal a shift toward a more proactive defence role. This includes deeper engagement with the United States and collaboration within frameworks such as the Quad.

These moves are particularly relevant in contested areas like the South China Sea and the East China Sea, where tensions continue to rise.

Despite these shifts, Japan is not abandoning its post-war identity. Instead, it is adapting to a more uncertain strategic environment while maintaining its commitment to stability.

Importantly, Japan continues to place the Association of South-east Asian Nations at the centre of its Indo-Pacific strategy. Its engagement focuses on capacity-building, connectivity, and respect for Asean’s autonomy.

This approach aligns with Asean’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, emphasising inclusivity rather than confrontation. Japan is therefore attempting to bridge great power competition with regional consensus.

Japan’s enhanced strategy is also a response to the gaps in the rules-based order. Where rules are inconsistently applied, it seeks to reinforce them through practice and engagement.

Where institutions are weak, Japan invests in strengthening them. Where smaller states face pressure, it offers alternatives that enhance strategic autonomy.

However, Japan still faces constraints. Its reliance on US security guarantees, demographic challenges, and constitutional limitations shape the extent of its ambitions.

There is also a risk that closer alignment with certain powers could affect perceptions of neutrality. Managing this balance will be crucial.

Ultimately, Japan’s evolving Indo-Pacific strategy reflects a recognition that the rules-based order requires active support.

Tokyo is stepping forward not as a hegemon, but as a stabilising force. But Asean has to step up to prevent Tokyo and China from being caught in a spiral of tensions.

Whether this effort succeeds will depend on how other regional actors respond and whether they are equally committed to upholding shared rules and norms; together with Asean. To that effect, even the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA), without a doubt, has a role to play in ensuring a stable balance of power that is conducive to a rules based order, especially Australia the key player in FPDA.

* Phar Kim Beng, PhD is the Professor of Asean Studies at International Islamic University of Malaysia and Director of Institute of International and Asean Studies (IINTAS).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.