SHAH ALAM, May 2 — A 25-year-old e-hailing passenger jumped from a moving car near Taman Eng Ann, Klang, yesterday morning after becoming fearful and anxious during the journey when she believed the driver was watching her.

Klang Utara District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said in the incident, the local woman claimed the driver had been watching her through the rear-view mirror without any clear reason, before she opened the door on the right side and leapt out.

“The car was driven by a 47-year-old local man, a full-time e-hailing driver, who at the time was carrying two local female passengers. The driver stopped the vehicle and found that the woman sustained minor injuries.

“Following the incident, the complainant cancelled the e-hailing booking and, with the assistance of a motorcyclist at the scene, was sent to a nearby clinic for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said a police report was lodged by the e-hailing driver as a covering report for self-protection against any possible future implications, and the case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a one-minute dashcam recording went viral on social media, showing a woman dressed in white jumping out of a moving car in the Klang area. — Bernama