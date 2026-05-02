KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The continued strengthening of the ringgit and the improved economic projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate the fundamental strength of the country’s economy and investor confidence in the direction of the Malaysia Madani administration.

The Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance (MOF), Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, said this development also sends a clear message that Malaysia is re-emerging as a trusted economic and investment destination in the region.

According to him, CNBC Indonesia reported that the ringgit recorded an appreciation of around 2.64 per cent against the United States (US) dollar as at the end of April 2026, thus placing Malaysia at the top among Asian currencies, followed by China and Singapore.

“What is even more commendable is that this trend is not temporary or speculative.

“On the contrary, it shows a consistent and sustained trend due to the fundamental strength of the country’s economy and investor confidence in the direction of the Malaysia Madani administration,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Kamil said that the ringgit’s strength today is not coincidental, but is supported by factors such as sustained national economic growth, positive foreign investment inflows, political stability, clear economic reforms, and international investors’ confidence in the government’s policies and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“The strengthening of the ringgit is not just a number in the financial market, but a symbol of the world’s confidence in the stability and future of Malaysia’s economy,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil said that at the same time, the IMF has raised its projection for Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026 to 4.7 per cent from 4.3 per cent previously, reflecting greater confidence in Malaysia’s economy despite global economic uncertainty.

“The increase in this projection clearly shows that Malaysia is on a stronger economic path compared to many other countries, driven by robust domestic demand, a diverse export base, and investor confidence in the stability of the country’s policies,” he added. — Bernama