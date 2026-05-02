KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that political cooperation is now essential rather than optional, but stressed that it must be grounded in clear and firm principles.

Speaking at the party’s 80th anniversary celebration, Zahid said that any form of cooperation must remain anchored on clear principles, with Islam as the core while respecting other religions.

“The interests of the Malays must be prioritised, while acknowledging the rights of other communities. The Federal Constitution must remain the foundation, and the social contract must continue to bind us.

“We must approach politics with wisdom and maturity,” he said.

Zahid also called for a shift in political culture, urging leaders to move from confrontation to collaboration in politics, as part of a broader effort to stabilise the country’s political landscape.

He said that it is the responsibility of today’s leaders to ensure that Umno is built upon clear and enduring principles so that future generations can continue to serve the nation.

Having gone through 80 years of struggle, from crisis to victory and from one transformation to another, we must now look ahead, not just for the next five years or the next election, but for the next 20 years, towards Umno’s centenary.

“Leadership will change, but the foundation must remain strong,” he added.

Zahid said the party must strengthen its internal structure and unity, emphasising that its role goes beyond electoral success to shaping future generations with strong identity, values and purpose.

Looking ahead, he outlined his vision of a Malay community that is firmly grounded in Islamic identity, strong in character, progressive in thinking, and united in purpose.

He said the next two decades must focus on strengthening faith, restoring political stability, developing talent, mastering future technologies, and cultivating a culture of knowledge.

“That is my dream. And I hope the younger generation will turn that dream into reality,” he said.

Zahid added that he hopes to see a society capable of governing effectively, leading the nation, competing globally, and shaping economic and cultural progress while remaining in control of its own destiny.