KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said that the party remains grounded in principle, insisting it will not be swayed by political pressure.

He said Umno is open to cooperation with any political party, but will never compromise on what he described as the “red lines” of its struggle.

“I want to make it clear that Umno is a party founded on principles. Umno is not a party that simply follows the prevailing winds.

“In any cooperation, we will never support or endorse negativity,” he said in his speech during Umno 80th anniversary here today.

Akmal also dismissed claims that he and other party leaders were politically vulnerable.

“There are people who claim that I am merely a ‘passing figure’, and that everyone will eventually be targeted and removed.

“Today, Negeri Sembilan stands as proof that Umno is not a party that can be easily pressured or intimidated,” he said,

He also said that Umno rejects opportunism in politics, describing the party as one that values sincerity over personal gain or political positioning.

“I personally do not favour actions that lack principle. That is why I say there is no need to chase positions at all costs. Let positions go, let titles go, but let principles remain. Today we remain because of principle, not personal interest,” he added.

He then went on to praise Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for taking a public stand against the organisation of an entertainment event in Bukit Bintang, noting that other Malay leaders within the unity government had not issued similar statements.

Akmal also responded to recent political calls for the removal of Umno representatives, including Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Selangor state government representative Datuk Rizam Ismail.

“If you want to dismiss people, do not pick and choose individuals. If you are truly bold, then dismiss all Umno ministers and deputy ministers at once because we want to make it clear that we are neither power-hungry nor obsessed with positions,” he said.

On Thursday, Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to sack Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan over alleged links to a “backdoor” government bid in Negeri Sembilan.