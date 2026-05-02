KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — National shot putter Jonah Chang Rigan broke his own national record at the 2026 Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, today.

The Sarawak-born athlete recorded a throw of 18.81 metres (m), surpassing his previous mark of 18.78m, which he achieved last year when winning the gold medal at the Thailand SEA Games.

“I should have recorded 19m. But it’s okay; I will do it at the next competition, the Taiwan Open.

“Now I can see that distance and I feel capable of hitting 19m,” said Jonah in a video shared by Malaysian Athletics on its Facebook page today.

Despite breaking the national record, Jonah’s throw was only good enough to secure him fifth place in the event.

The gold and silver medals were won by China’s Chen Hongfei and Chen Chengyu, with throws of 20.18m and 19.64m respectively, while the bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov with a throw of 19.41m. — Bernama