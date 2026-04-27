SINTOK, April 27 — Haj arrangements for Malaysian pilgrims have so far proceeded smoothly, with flight operations to the Holy Land now in the active phase involving about 100 flights in total, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said.

She said Malaysian pilgrims had begun departing in stages to Madinah, with an average of three to four flights daily, while those who had arrived were actively making early preparations for the Haj pilgrimage.

“Prospective pilgrims are advised to take care of their health before departure, as weather conditions and crowd density in the Holy Land are different and can be challenging,” she told reporters after officiating the northern zone-level Social Issues Awareness Roadshow (J-KIS) at Universiti Utara Malaysia here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marhamah expressed her appreciation to Lembaga Tabung Haji for continuously improving its facilities to ensure the comfort and welfare of Malaysian pilgrims.

On the J-KIS programme, she said it aimed to raise awareness of social issues and mental health among university students, while equipping them with skills to manage emotions, conflicts and life challenges.

Marhamah said the initiative would be expanded to other zones, including the south and east coast, to nurture a generation that is intellectually and emotionally balanced and capable of becoming future leaders.

According to her, J-KIS is a continuation of the national initiative launched in 2025 and is now being expanded to the higher education institution level to reach students in a more structured, focused and impactful manner.

“The programme featured various slots reflecting the realities faced by students today, including mental health issues, risky behaviour, substance abuse, identity formation, digital literacy and social media ethics, with almost 600 students from various institutions taking part,” she said. — Bernama