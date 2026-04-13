APRIL 13 — The latest round of US-Iran diplomacy, stretched across 21 intense hours, was never meant to produce an immediate breakthrough.

It was, rather, a calibrated exercise in pressure, signalling, and strategic endurance, almost a willingness to mutually bomb each other as and when necessary.

The fact that the April 20 deadline has quietly slipped without formal acknowledgment is not a failure per se.

Instead, it is a rather revealing insight into how both Washington and Tehran now negotiate: not toward resolution, but toward leverage.

At the centre of this delicate choreography stands J.D. Vance.

His tone, markedly more nuanced than the traditional hardline rhetoric emanating from Washington, suggested that the US is still probing for a diplomatic off-ramp.

His “best and final offer” was less an ultimatum than a psychological instrument — crafted to test Iran’s thresholds without foreclosing future engagement. Yet beneath this calibrated language lies a far more rigid negotiating posture.

Reports from Guardian.com that Vance communicated more frequently with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than even with President Donald Trump during the talks are deeply instructive.

They underscore a structural reality: the US is not negotiating in a vacuum. Israel’s security calculus, particularly its uncompromising stance on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, has become inseparable from Washington’s own red lines.

This triangulation has consequences. What might have begun as exploratory diplomacy quickly hardened into a familiar pattern of ultimatums.

Chief among them was the demand that Iran dismantle all forms of its nuclear programme—civilian and military alike. For Tehran, this is not merely unacceptable; it is existential.

The nuclear programme is intertwined with national sovereignty, technological pride, and regime legitimacy.

To relinquish it entirely would be to concede not just strategically, but symbolically.

The author argues that US-Iran talks have shifted from seeking a clear deal to a prolonged contest of pressure and leverage, raising the risk of wider economic and geopolitical instability. — AFP pic

Thus, the negotiations became less about compromise and more about signalling resolve. Iran, for its part, entered the talks from a position of partial concession.

It did not secure a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon, nor did it achieve the release of frozen assets — both of which it had initially demanded as preconditions.

This softening suggests that Tehran, too, recognises the costs of prolonged confrontation.

Yet its flexibility has clear limits. In response, the US has shifted toward a strategy that blends diplomacy with coercion. President Trump’s proposal to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz exemplifies this approach.

By attempting to choke off Iran’s oil exports, Washington aims to seize Tehran’s most potent bargaining chip. But such a move is fraught with systemic risks.

The Strait of Hormuz is not merely a regional waterway; it is a global economic artery.

Any disruption — whether through blockade or retaliation — would reverberate across energy markets, driving prices upward and exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide.

Ironically, the very tactic designed to weaken Iran could end up strengthening its strategic position by amplifying the global costs of conflict.

What emerges, then, is a negotiation process that has not collapsed, but transformed.

The abandonment of the April 20 deadline signals a shift from time-bound diplomacy to open-ended strategic contestation.

Both sides are no longer negotiating toward a fixed agreement; they are engaging in a prolonged contest of pressure, where economic, military, and psychological tools are deployed in tandem.

This is diplomacy in the age of polycrisis. Traditional markers of success — signed agreements, formal ceasefires, clear timelines — are increasingly absent.

In their place, we see iterative engagements, partial concessions, and continuous signalling. The process may appear stagnant, but it is, in fact, highly dynamic.

For Southeast Asia, and ASEAN in particular, the implications are profound. The longer this standoff persists, the greater the volatility in energy markets and supply chains.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows, remains a critical chokepoint.

Any escalation would not only disrupt global trade but also test the resilience of regional economies already grappling with inflation and supply shocks.

Malaysia, as a trading nation deeply embedded in global energy networks, cannot afford to view these developments as distant.

The interplay between diplomacy and coercion in West Asia has direct consequences for domestic economic stability, from fuel prices to subsidy burdens.

Yet there is also a broader lesson.

The current negotiations illustrate that in contemporary geopolitics, failure is rarely absolute. Processes do not end; they mutate.

Deadlines are not definitive; they are tactical. Even as talks “fail,” they continue in other forms — through sanctions, blockades, military posturing, and backchannel communications.

In this sense, the US and Iran are not stepping away from diplomacy. They are redefining it.

Mutual pressure has become the new language of engagement, where each side seeks to shape the other’s calculations without crossing the threshold into full-scale war.

The danger, of course, is that such a strategy requires exquisite calibration. Too much pressure risks escalation; too little invites defiance. In this narrow space between coercion and compromise, the margin for error is perilously thin.

As the world watches, one thing is clear: the negotiations are far from over. They have simply entered a more complex, and potentially more dangerous, phase.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies and director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.