KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The trial involving FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FashionValet) founder Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband, Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM8 million in investment funds, which was supposed to begin today, has been postponed to July.

Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad postponed the trial following an application by the couple’s counsel, Shaarvin Raaj, to vacate the earlier trial dates scheduled today, April 14 to 17, May 18 to 22 and June 8 to 12, 2026, as they need to prepare their defence statements.

Following this, the court set July 20 and 24, August 17 and 18, October 16 and 23, November 3, 20 and 30, December 17 and 18 this year, as well as January 15, 28 and 29 as the new dates for the hearing.

Earlier, Shaarvin informed the court that documents related to the case needed to be submitted to auditors, a process expected to take about six weeks before the defence could finalise and submit its statement to the prosecution.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Noorsyazwani Mohamad Sobry, assisted by DPP Elyza Amira Habeeb Rahman, did not object to the postponement.

During the same proceedings, the court also allowed the couple’s application for temporary release of their passports to perform the Haj pilgrimage, and also an order for the documents to be returned to the court by June 18.

On December 5, 2024, Vivy, whose full name is Vivy Sofinas Yusof, 38, and Fadzarudin, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of CBT involving funds from Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad amounting to RM8 million.

The couple, as directors of FashionValet Sdn Bhd, were accused of committing CBT by authorising a payment of RM8 million from FashionValet’s corporate bank account to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd without the approval of the company’s Board of Directors.

The offence was allegedly committed on August 21, 2018, at Public Bank Berhad, Bukit Damansara branch.

They are charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, whipping, and a possible fine upon conviction.

They also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of dishonest misappropriation of property belonging to FashionValet, namely Khazanah and PNB investment funds amounting to RM8 million, at the same location and date.

The charge, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of not less than six months and a maximum of five years with whipping and shall be fined, if convicted. — Bernama