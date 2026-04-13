KOTA BHARU, April 13 — A 57-year-old female teacher has been remanded for two days, from today, to assist in investigations into an accident that claimed the life of a female student at the surau of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjong Mas here yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wan Mohd I’zzat Wan Abdullah at the Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, the woman arrived at the Kota Bharu Court Complex at about 8.40am in a police truck.

In the incident at about 1.50pm, the victim, Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was believed to have been struck by a vehicle driven by the teacher.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri said initial investigations found that the driver is believed to have mistakenly pressed the accelerator pedal before losing control and hitting the victim.

The incident also left another student seriously injured and currently receiving treatment at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here. — Bernama