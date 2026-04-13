PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman today warned civil servants against posting photos or updates on social media that may suggest they are neglecting their duties while working from home (WFH), saying disciplinary action will be taken against offenders.

He said officers must not upload content such as leisure activities, including sports or outings, that could be perceived as being absent from work during the WFH period.

“During WFH, please, those who are given so, do not upload photos or posts on social media that may be seen as neglecting work. Posting pictures of playing badminton or going out to shopping complexes, for example.

“So please avoid uploading anything sensitive on Facebook or any other social media platform. If this happens, I will be frank, action will be taken. I have already said this early on, do not do anything that could be detrimental to yourself. Action will be taken, there will be no exceptions in this matter,” he said during the home ministry monthly assembly here.

He said WFH would be implemented from April 15, as part of government efforts to help mitigate the impact of the ongoing geopolitical conflict, but stressed that strict conditions would apply.

He added that all essential services under the Ministry of Home Affairs would be reviewed and may be exempted from WFH where necessary.

Awang said the Public Service Department (JPM) had set two conditions for WFH eligibility — employees must be based in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya or Selangor, or in state capitals, and must be located more than eight kilometres from their workplace.

However, he said uniformed personnel carrying out enforcement duties would be required to report for duty regardless, including those in the police, Immigration Department, Prisons Department, Maritime Enforcement Agency, Border Control and Protection Agency, National Anti-Drugs Agency, National Registration Department, Eastern Sabah Security Command, Rela, Civil Defence Force, and the Public Order and Security division.

Awang said department heads must ensure essential services such as identity card counters remain operational and are not disrupted by WFH arrangements.

He also urged heads of departments to review expenditure and service delivery to ensure public services remain unaffected, while also identifying development projects and procurement that could be postponed.

He said the purpose of WFH was partly to reduce fuel consumption and operational costs, but stressed that service delivery to the public must remain a priority.

“Do not say that because we are working from home, we cannot meet our targets. That is not an excuse,” he said, adding that performance targets must still be achieved regardless of working arrangements.