KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Police have opened an investigation paper to identify any weaknesses or non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) following the escape of a Pakistani man from Sungai Buloh Prison in an incident last Thursday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the investigation is being conducted under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code, Berita Harian reported.

“Police have opened an investigation paper to ensure any weaknesses or non-compliance with SOP are examined under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code.

“We will look into any negligence or weaknesses, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters here today.

He said efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing, and police believe, based on information received, that the detainee is still in the Sungai Buloh area.

He added that statements have been recorded from various parties, including police officers, Prison Department officials, and detainees who witnessed the incident.

“We also believe the suspect has not contacted any associates and is currently alone,” he said.

Previously, Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the incident occurred at about 6pm last Thursday during the transfer of remand detainees to Sungai Buloh Prison by the Shah Alam Escort Unit.

Upon arrival at the prison parade ground, the suspect escaped while alighting from the police vehicle.

On the day of the incident, the remand detainee had just completed court proceedings at the Shah Alam Court involving sexual offences against children, robbery, and immigration offences.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Hassan, 24, and was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black trousers.