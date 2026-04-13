APRIL 13 — Healthy lifestyles involve balancing all aspects of life, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Physical health has always been prioritised, but mental health is often overlooked.

The ability to seek appropriate mental health treatment reduces the impact of mental disorders. Health-seeking behaviours can decrease rates of suicide, self-injury, anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses.

Researchers from Universiti Malaya conducted a study examining students’ behaviour related to health-seeking treatment.

“I didn’t want anyone to know. I thought I could handle it myself.”

This is a common response shared by many university students in Malaysia when asked why they did not seek professional help for their mental health struggles.

Despite growing awareness about mental health, many students continue to suffer in silence, choosing to rely on friends or family instead of trained professionals.

Mental health challenges among students are not new. Academic pressure, financial concerns, and social expectations have always been part of student life.

The author argues that stigma remains a key reason many Malaysian students avoid seeking professional mental health help. — Freepik pic

However, what is concerning today is not just the presence of these challenges, but the reluctance to seek proper help.

Why students are not reaching out

Recent findings show that Malaysian students are far more comfortable talking to friends than approaching counsellors or psychologists.

On average, students report a high likelihood of seeking support from friends, while their willingness to approach professional services remains noticeably lower.

This hesitation is closely linked to stigma. Many students still fear being judged, labelled, or misunderstood.

Even though awareness of mental health is improving, attitudes toward seeking help have not changed at the same pace.

For example, while students show moderate understanding of mental health concepts, their attitudes toward professional help remain less positive.

This suggests that knowing about mental health does not always lead to seeking help.

There is also a lack of awareness. Many students are unsure where to go or how to access campus support services.

Another issue is trust. Some students feel that professionals may not fully understand their personal or cultural background.

Others worry about confidentiality or feel uncomfortable opening up to someone they do not know.

Why this matters

Relying only on friends and family can be helpful, but it is not always enough.

Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression often require professional support. Without it, problems may worsen over time.

Studies have also shown that students’ awareness of formal support systems remains relatively low.

Many students do not know who to approach within their universities, which may explain why professional services are underused.

When students delay seeking help, the consequences can be serious. It may affect their academic performance, relationships, and overall well-being. In some cases, it can lead to long-term mental health challenges.

Mental health should not be treated as a private battle that must be endured alone.

What can be done

To address this issue, we need to move beyond awareness and focus on practical and visible solutions that directly support students in their daily lives.

Students should feel safe talking about mental health without fear of judgment or embarrassment. When mental health is treated as a normal topic, just like physical health, students are more likely to open up about their struggles.

Universities can organise regular discussions, student forums, and awareness campaigns that encourage open sharing. This helps reduce stigma and makes it easier for students to seek help.

While many universities already provide counselling services, students may not know how to access them.

Simply having services available is not enough. They must be promoted, visible, well-explained, and easy to reach.

Clear information should be shared during orientation, through social media, and on student platforms.

Moreover, students naturally turn to their friends first when facing difficulties. This makes peer support a powerful tool in mental health care.

Universities can train student leaders or volunteers to recognise signs of distress and provide basic support.

These peers can also guide students toward professional help when needed. This approach bridges informal support and formal services, making the help-seeking process less intimidating.

There is still a strong belief that seeking help means a person is weak or unable to cope.

This mindset needs to change. Seeking help should be seen as a responsible and positive step toward well-being.

Universities, educators, and public campaigns should emphasise that mental health support is a normal part of life.

Malaysian students are not ignoring mental health. Many are aware of it, but they are choosing safer, more familiar ways to cope. The real challenge lies in turning awareness into action.

No student should feel that they have to struggle alone.

Because sometimes, the most important step toward healing is simply this: asking for help.

* Dr Suria Zainuddin is a senior lecturer at the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]