MARCH 31 — Have you ever wondered what life looks like after the loss of a limb?

For many patients, particularly those affected by diabetes-related complications, amputation is not just a medical event. It marks the beginning of a profound shift in how they move, work, and live.

Independence becomes harder to maintain. Daily routines require adjustment. And beneath the physical challenges lies something less visible but equally significant: a struggle to reclaim dignity.

This is not a marginal issue in Malaysia. It is a growing one. Rising rates of diabetes, combined with an ageing population, have led to an increase in mobility-related complications and amputations.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, more than 265,000 individuals are currently living with physical disabilities.

Behind each figure is a person navigating a new reality, often in need of long-term rehabilitation and support.

This is where prosthetics and orthotics, commonly referred to as P&O, play a critical role.

Prosthetics replace lost limbs, while orthotics support weakened or impaired body functions.

Together, they help restore mobility and improve quality of life. But these interventions are only as effective as the professionals who design, fit, and manage them.

And this is where Malaysia faces a serious shortfall.

A student conducts a prosthetic fitting for an amputee patient. — Picture courtesy of Nooranida Arifin/Department of Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaya

Based on benchmarks by the World Health Organisation, a single prosthetist or orthotist can manage approximately 250 patients a year.

By this measure, Malaysia requires at least 1,060 qualified professionals in the field. The current number falls significantly short of that need.

This gap has real consequences. Patients may experience long waiting times, receive less-than-optimal device fittings, or in some cases, struggle to access services altogether.

Without timely and appropriate intervention, complications can worsen. Poorly fitted devices can lead to pain, postural issues, and reduced mobility, further limiting a patient’s ability to return to work or lead an independent life.

In other words, this is not simply a workforce issue. It is a healthcare access issue, and ultimately, a quality-of-life issue.

Addressing this challenge requires more than incremental change. It calls for a deliberate effort to build a pipeline of well-trained professionals who can meet both current and future demands.

One such effort is the Dual Degree Programme in Biomedical Engineering (Prosthetics and Orthotics), established through a collaboration between the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Universiti Malaya and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The programme is designed with a clear purpose: to produce graduates who are not only academically grounded, but also clinically competent and internationally recognised.

Its structure reflects this intent. Students spend their first two years at Universiti Malaya, developing a strong foundation in anatomy, biomechanics, biomaterials, and core engineering principles.

They then continue their studies at HKPolyU for the final two years, where the focus shifts to hands-on clinical training and specialised P&O practice.

This combination of academic grounding and practical exposure is crucial. It ensures that graduates are not only knowledgeable, but also capable of translating that knowledge into patient-centred care.

Importantly, the programme also offers a pathway to professional certification by the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO), a globally recognised authority in the field.

This certification signals that graduates meet international competency standards, enhancing both their employability and the quality of care they can provide.

Beyond training individuals, initiatives like this have broader implications for the healthcare system. They create opportunities for collaborative research, drive innovation in assistive device design, and encourage the adoption of more effective rehabilitation approaches.

Advances in materials, digital design, and personalised care models can all emerge from such ecosystems.

Over time, a larger pool of locally trained specialists can also help expand access to services across the country. Patients in rural and underserved areas, who often face the greatest barriers to care, stand to benefit the most.

Graduates can serve in public hospitals, private clinics, rehabilitation centres, and community-based organisations, strengthening the overall reach of P&O services.

Ultimately, the issue at hand goes beyond numbers and programmes. It is about how a society chooses to respond to vulnerability.

The ability to walk again, to return to work, or simply to move without pain is not a luxury. It is fundamental to human dignity.

Ensuring that these possibilities are within reach requires investment, planning, and sustained commitment.

Malaysia has taken an important step in that direction. But the journey does not end with a single programme.

It continues with how effectively we scale such efforts, integrate them into the healthcare system, and ensure that no patient is left waiting longer than they should.

Because at its core, restoring mobility is not just about movement. It is about restoring a sense of self, one step at a time.

* Nooranida Arifin is a senior lecturer at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaya, and may be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.