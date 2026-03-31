KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Nurul Izzah Anwar has denied claims that she has stepped down as PKR deputy president.

The former Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament stressed that the allegations were untrue and confirmed that she would continue to fulfil the trust placed in her in line with the party’s responsibilities and processes.

“I remain committed to carrying out this mandate in accordance with the party’s responsibilities and processes, and there are no changes in the current leadership structure.

“I appreciate the concern shown by all parties and encourage the public not to be influenced by unverified information, and to always refer to official party statements for accurate information,” she said in a statement last night.

Speculation that Nurul Izzah had vacated the party’s deputy president’s post went viral on social media recently, sparking various reactions within the party.

The daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was elected as the party’s deputy president for the 2025-2028 term in last year’s elections, defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli in a straight fight. — Bernama