ALOR SETAR, March 31 — Police have confirmed the arrest of 10 men, including a portal journalist, to assist in investigations into alleged trespassing at a factory construction site in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP), Kulim last Wednesday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said eight of them were detained last Saturday, while two others were arrested yesterday.

He said all of them, aged in their 20s and 40s, were detained and are being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass on private property or land.

“On March 26, at about 3.15pm, an estimated 10 to 12 individuals in eight cars forced their way into the factory site, which is under construction.

“Two security guards on duty attempted to prevent them from entering the premises, but were ignored. They were dissatisfied and questioned the hiring of foreign workers when many locals are still eligible for jobs there,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said the eight individuals detained earlier have been released on police bail, while the two arrested yesterday will be brought to court today for a remand order.

The media previously reported that a journalist from Tamil news portal Thinathanti, Kalidas Subramaniom, was detained by police at the Kulim district police headquarters (IPD) in connection with alleged trespassing while covering issues related to undocumented migrants. — Bernama