SHAH ALAM, March 31 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said there have been no disruptions to Malaysia’s aviation and logistics sectors so far, although both industries are facing mounting pressure from rising costs due to the ongoing US–Iran tensions, which have driven up global oil and jet fuel prices.

He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has been engaging regularly with key industry players, particularly airlines, as challenges intensify.

“Airlines are experiencing a significant increase in fuel costs, especially jet fuel.

“While supply remains stable, they must manage costs carefully to avoid heavy losses. Some airlines have informed the government that they are considering rationalising their flight operations,” he said at a press conference during a mock cheque presentation where Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai and Datuk Seri Robin Tan jointly donate RM1 million to SMJK Chan Wa here today.

This, he said, includes airlines looking at the possibility of consolidating routes or reducing flight frequencies, particularly on sectors with low passenger load factors.

He said the measures are temporary and intended to help the industry navigate the current challenges.

The minister also said that similar challenges are affecting the shipping sector, where operators are also grappling with rising operational costs.

“The shipping sector is facing similar challenges. There will likely be surcharges passed on to customers.

“We are looking into ways to ensure these surcharges are implemented in a more systematic and standardised manner,” he added.

Loke said the matters have already been raised at the national level, with shipping players presenting their views to the National Economic Action Council (NEAC).