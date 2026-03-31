KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Newly-engaged actress-singer Bella Astilah took to the kitchen this Raya to treat fiancé and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, to a home-cooked favourite: nasi ayam, or chicken rice.

The 31-year-old Bella shared how she cooked the dish from scratch in a Facebook reel on today, just three days after the couple announced their engagement.

“Finally got to post because so many things happened while editing. Original plan was to post on the third day of Raya, but so many challenges meant I had to start editing from scratch again, since I recorded and edited it myself. Sorry if it’s a bit unclear. But you get it, right?” she said in a caption accompanying the reel.

But no cooking-from-scratch video is ever complete without the test makan, and the judge for this was no other than Syed Saddiq.

His reaction spoke volumes.

Eyes closed in sheer enjoyment as he ate with his hand, the 33-year-old looked to have savoured every bite of Bella’s cooking.

“Eleven out of 10,” he declared, clearly impressed with the effort and taste.

Fans quickly flooded the comments praising Bella’s culinary skills on top of her beauty and playful jabs at Syed Saddiq.

One Facebooker teased the politician known for keeping fit that if he were to eat Bella’s cooking every day, he might “end up rolling over soon!”

The couple’s romance has been closely followed since they were first paired as brand ambassadors in 2024.

What began as a professional collaboration soon evolved into a friendship, and ultimately, a relationship that captured the public’s imagination.

They made their engagement official on March 28 with a picturesque proposal on Mount Kinabalu, where Syed Saddiq popped the question and Bella said yes.