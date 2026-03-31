PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — A police car chase in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) area yesterday led to the arrest of a local man with 31 prior criminal records.

KLIA police chief ACP M. Ravi said the 30-year-old suspect rammed several public vehicles in an attempt to escape while being pursued by a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) in the incident at 4.30pm.

He said MPV personnel conducting crime prevention patrols around the KLIA area attempted to stop a red Honda Civic, but the driver refused to pull over for inspection.

“The driver attempted to flee towards the KLIA terminal at Level 3, ramming five public vehicles along the route before being successfully apprehended near the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

Ravi added that checks revealed the man has 31 prior criminal records, as well as one drug-related offence for which he is still wanted by the police.

He said the case is being investigated under Sections 186 and 427 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duties and committing mischief, as well as under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and related traffic offences.

He added that the suspect will be brought before the Sepang Court today for a remand application.

Yesterday, a video of the car chase between a police vehicle and a car at KLIA went viral on social media, shocking the public. — Bernama