KLANG, March 31 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia has received assurances from Iran that its vessels will be able to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz, following concerns raised over recent developments in the region.

He also clarified that Malaysian vessels will not be subject to any tolls when passing through the strait.

“The Iranian ambassador has confirmed that no toll will be imposed on Malaysian vessels, and it is because we are a friendly party.

“We have a good diplomatic relationship with the Iranian government,” he said at a press conference during a mock cheque presentation where Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai and Datuk Seri Robin Tan jointly donated RM1 million to SMJK Chan Wa here today.

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