PETALING JAYA, March 31 — TNG Digital Sdn Bhd will roll out an additional RON95 petrol subsidy for its employees from April 1, supplementing the Budi95 scheme once their allocated quota is used up.

The e-wallet operator said it would be the first private employer in Malaysia to introduce such a measure, aimed at cushioning workers from fluctuations in fuel prices, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“Our responsibility as a company goes beyond building products for millions of Malaysians. It extends to taking care of the people who build those products every day,” said TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni in a statement.

The company said there would be no fixed quota under the initiative, which will cover all employees across its subsidiaries, including contract staff and interns.

It added that the scheme will be integrated into the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet application via the Budi95 feature.

Starting tomorrow, the government will reduce the monthly Budi95 quota from 300 litres to 200 litres in response to the Middle East conflict.