PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — The 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination results recorded the best achievement with a National Grade Average (GPK) index of 4.42 points compared to 4.49 points in 2024.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said that a total of 366,435 candidates or 94.29 per cent were eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate in 2025 compared to 355,933 candidates in 2024.

“This figure has shown an increase of 10,502 candidates or 0.28 per cent.

“Millions of congratulations to all teachers whose efforts have been expressed in the form of SPM results,” he said in a press conference announcing the 2025 SPM results here today.

Mohd Azam said the analysis of the 2025 SPM examination results showed encouraging achievements of candidates, thus reflecting the effectiveness of the Ministry of Education (MOE)’s continuous efforts in providing access to inclusive and quality education in supporting the aspirations of Madani Malaysia. — Bernama