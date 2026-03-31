SINGAPORE, March 31 — Yeo Hiap Seng will retrench 25 employees in Singapore as it relocates its can manufacturing operations to Malaysia.

The drinks maker announced the move in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on March 31, according to The Straits Times.

The company said the consolidation would improve efficiency and make better use of capacity at its Johor and Selangor plants, adding that the Senoko facility will continue to serve as its headquarters, cross‑border logistics hub and a smaller‑scale production site.

“This is the right step for the group as we optimise our manufacturing footprint,” Yeo’s said, noting that affected staff will receive retrenchment benefits aligned with Ministry of Manpower guidelines and the union agreement.

The company said it will also provide job placement assistance, career support and counselling, and will offer roles in Malaysia where possible.

The announcement comes a week after Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, owned by Heineken, said it would wind down large‑scale brewing operations in the Republic over the next two years, a move involving 130 job cuts.

Yeo’s said the restructuring is part of its long‑term plan to strengthen operations across the region.