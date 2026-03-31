SINGAPORE, March 31 — A former Malaysian employee of an oil and gas company was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment in Singapore after pleading guilty to a scheme involving the misappropriation of fuel from the Pulau Bukom facility.

Richard Goh Chee Keong, 56, pleaded guilty to 24 charges related to a conspiracy to siphon S$100 million (RM312 million) worth of marine gas oil between August 2014 and January 2018, the Straits Times reported.

He also faced 26 additional charges, bringing the total to 50, which comprised 39 for criminal breach of trust, six for money laundering, four for corruption and one for drug consumption.

According to the report, Goh admitted to receiving at least S$1.5 million in criminal benefits, spending the money on property, at least two cars, investments, and saving a portion.

He consented to the forfeiture of assets seized from him, worth S$1.07 million, as compensation to the oil and gas company.

“High Court judge Dedar Singh Gill granted a request by Goh to defer his sentence, and ordered him to surrender at the State Courts on April 20,” said the report. — Bernama