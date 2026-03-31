SHAH ALAM, March 31 — An elderly man was injured on the face and body after being attacked with a knife, believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding at an eatery in the Kapar area in Klang, near here, yesterday.

North Klang District Police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said in the incident at about 6.09am, the complainant and the victim, his 69-year-old local friend, were approached by a group of men at the premises.

He said the misunderstanding began when the complainant ignored remarks made by the group, which led one of the suspects to pull out a knife and swing it at the victim.

“Before leaving, the group also issued a criminal threat to shoot the complainant in the near future. The victim is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang,” he said in a statement today.

Vijaya said acting on information, police arrested one of the suspects yesterday, and checks revealed that the individual had eight criminal records and three drug-related records. He has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations.

He said police were actively tracking down the remaining two suspects, and members of the public with information were urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Insp Dayang Siti Aishah Awang Ramli, at 010-5825382.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 and Section 506 of the Penal Code. — Bernama