KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh last night visited the area around the Petronas Twin Towers and Suria KLCC with Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri TPr Fadlun Mak Ujud to check on the presence of unlicensed ‘photo touts’ operating at the landmark site.

Yeoh said she spent more than an hour there and witnessed first-hand how the touts approached tourists to offer photography services.

“Our priority is to ensure that visitors enjoy a safe experience and are not exploited. Safety considerations remain the key factor in our response,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Her visit follows a recent incident involving unlicensed photographers at KLCC, where 18 individuals were detained following a scuffle with a tourist.

Authorities have pledged tighter enforcement, with Yeoh earlier announcing plans to install more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and increase patrols in the area.