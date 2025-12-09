DECEMBER 9 — For decades, biogas has been the workhorse of the bioenergy world – reliable, proven, and a cornerstone of the circular economy.

By breaking down organic waste like manure, crop residues, and food scraps in anaerobic digesters, we produce a versatile fuel while solving a waste problem.

It’s a compelling story. But to truly unlock its potential and elevate it from a niche solution to a global energy pillar, we must move beyond conventional methods.

In a recent critical review of emerging technologies for biogas production, it was argued that the industry is at a pivotal crossroads.

The future of biogas lies not in building more of the same digesters, but in integrating cutting-edge technologies that boost efficiency, enhance economic viability, and open new markets.

However, this promising path is fraught with challenges that demand urgent attention from researchers, industry, and policymakers.

The most exciting progress is happening in the pre- and post-digestion phases, transforming a simple process into a sophisticated biorefinery.

A significant amount of potential energy in feedstocks like agricultural waste is locked within complex lignocellulosic structures.

In Malaysia, we are talking about the empty fruit bunches from the palm oil mills, and the palm oil mill effluent (POME). Conventional digestion struggles to break these down.

Emerging pre-treatment technologies – particularly advanced ultrasound, microwave, and thermal hydrolysis – are game-changers.

They act like a “pressure cooker” or “blender” for biomass, rupturing cell walls and making the organic material far more accessible to microbes.

Does the increase in biogas yield justify the significant upfront and operational costs? The author says that for many small-to-medium farms or waste facilities in Malaysia, the answer is still no. — Unsplash pic

The result? Dramatically increased biogas yields, sometimes by over 50 per cent, and a much faster digestion process.

The heart of biogas production is its microbial community.

We are moving from simply feeding these microbes to actively managing them.

Techniques like bioaugmentation (adding specially selected high-performance bacteria) and trace element supplementation (ensuring the microbes have the necessary “vitamins”) are making digesters more robust and efficient.

The real frontier, however, is metagenomics, which allows us to map the entire microbial ecosystem inside a digester.

This deep understanding paves the way for precision control, optimising conditions for the most productive microbial teams.

Raw biogas is about 55–65 per cent methane, with the rest primarily being CO₂. To inject it into the natural gas grid or use it as clean vehicle fuel (creating bio-CNG or bio-LNG), it must be upgraded to over 95 per cent methane.

While traditional methods exist, newer technologies like membrane separation and biological methanation are rising stars.

Biological methanation is particularly revolutionary – it uses specialised microbes to convert the leftover CO₂ back into methane, effectively closing the carbon loop and increasing the final fuel output from the same amount of feedstock.

Despite this impressive progress, translating lab-scale success to commercial reality is the primary challenge.

The economic equation matters: advanced pre-treatments and upgrading systems are energy-intensive and capital-heavy.

The core question remains: does the increase in biogas yield justify the significant upfront and operational costs?

For many small-to-medium farms or waste facilities, the answer is still no.

Process stability and complexity are crucial: introducing new technological steps adds layers of complexity.

A failure in the pre-treatment stage can disrupt the entire microbial balance in the digester.

Maintaining stable operation with these integrated systems requires a higher level of expertise and monitoring, which can be a barrier.

There is also the feedstock conundrum: while diverse waste is a strength, its variable nature is a weakness.

A technology optimised for food waste may not perform well with agricultural residues.

This variability demands flexible, adaptive systems, which are difficult and expensive to design.

More R&D work is needed here.

The future of biogas is bright, but it is not automatic. A three-pronged approach has been proposed for the coming decade:

Embrace the biorefinery model: the goal should shift from just producing methane. Future plants must be multi-product biorefineries that also extract high-value biochemicals, bioplastics, and nutrient-rich fertilisers from the digestate. This diversified revenue stream is key to improving economics.

Prioritise smart, adaptive systems: research must focus on process integration and digitalisation. Using AI and real-time sensors to monitor and automatically adjust the digester conditions will be crucial for managing the complexity of these advanced systems and handling variable feedstocks.

Governments must move beyond simple subsidies. Policy should incentivise carbon capture and utilisation (e.g., from upgraded biogas) and create markets for green products. Support for de-risking the initial investment in these advanced technologies is essential to spur adoption.

In conclusion, biogas technology is undergoing a quiet revolution.

By intelligently integrating these emerging technologies, we can transform biogas from a waste-management sidekick into a powerful, efficient, and economically sustainable pillar of the decarbonised energy system.

The tools are on the table; now we need the vision and collaboration to deploy them.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

