KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Eight individuals, including two couples, have been charged at the Sessions Court in Butterworth, Penang, for being members of the organised crime group known as “Geng Adik Labu Besar” between March and October last year.

The accused are Nur Alya Nadhira Che Hassan (22), Nurul Natasha Mohammad Shukri (23), Muhamad Samerin Shahrom (35), Mohamed Aizat Rosmadi (28), Aizal Abu Bakar (23), Mohammad Zaini Yusoff (27), Muhammad Azizi Abd Ghafar (22), and Muhamad Fitri Abdul Karim (31).

No pleas were recorded, with all defendants merely nodding in understanding as the charges were read to them individually before Judge Roslan Hamid, according to Berita Harian.

They are alleged to have been members of the organised crime group at a residence in Vista Perdana, Jalan Kampung Gajah, Kampung Gajah, Seberang Perai Utara between March 2025 and October 16, 2025.

The prosecution, citing Section 130(V)(1) of the Penal Code, said that a conviction carries a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

The case is handled by Deputy Public Prosecutors V Suloshani and Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaf, while Nurul Natasha is represented by lawyer Manjit Singh Mann and the remaining seven accused appear without legal counsel.

No bail was offered due to the case involving the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The case will be transferred to the High Court, with the next mention scheduled for May 4.

According to reports, police had submitted investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers after dismantling a break-in syndicate in Penang believed to be responsible for at least 42 crimes with losses amounting to RM1 million under Op Shadow.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar said the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Penang contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department to target the group, which focused on residential burglaries, including gated luxury homes as well as regular housing areas.