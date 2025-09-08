SEPTEMBER 8 — There’s a smell to fear when it stalks a neighbourhood. It isn’t always gunpowder or petrol bombs. Sometimes it’s vinegar-soaked chips from the corner chippy, gone cold in a greasy paper bag carried by men who march with the St George’s Cross. A flag that, to some, means football and cheap lager; to others, a symbol that says: you don’t belong here.

The red cross on white cloth has always carried more than patriotic cheer. Its origins lie in the Crusades of the twelfth century, when European armies painted it on their shields as they laid siege to Jerusalem. Richard the Lionheart carried it. By the fourteenth century, it had become England’s national banner. From the very start, it symbolised conquest and exclusion. Later it was stitched into the Union Jack, which flew across the globe as the standard of empire. The same red cross presided over Bengal during famine, Jamaica during slavery, Malaya during the long days of rubber extraction, and Ceylon when tea was harvested for the imperial table. For the colonised, it was never cultural pride. It was authority, extraction, and rule.

When the empire began to unravel after the Second World War, the flag returned in new ways. Facing labour shortages, Britain turned to its former colonies. Migrants arrived from the Caribbean, South Asia and Africa to rebuild a shattered nation. They drove buses, worked in factories, and staffed the National Health Service. They also brought food. Curry houses spread along the high street, kebab shops became part of the late-night landscape, fried chicken joints a fixture of youth culture. Britain’s palate was quietly transformed. In 2001, Foreign Secretary Robin Cook famously declared chicken tikka masala — a dish invented in a Glasgow curry house — the true national dish. Today the curry industry contributes more than £4 billion a year to the British economy.

Yet the very communities that remade British life often bore the brunt of hostility. By the 1970s and 80s, the St George’s Cross had been adopted by the far-right National Front, whose marches through Southall and Brick Lane turned violent. Asian-owned shops were firebombed; families lived in fear. In the 1990s and 2000s, the flag resurfaced with the British National Party and later the English Defence League. Tommy Robinson, a hustler from Luton, built his career filming incendiary rants outside curry houses and halal butchers, casting them as signs of decline. His followers waved the flag not as heritage but as intimidation, a street-level warning.

The pattern is repeating again. In recent years the flag has multiplied across housing estates, roundabouts and street corners. The timing has coincided with rising attacks on minorities: asylum seekers assaulted outside hotels, Muslim men threatened at mosques, a Filipino nurse beaten in a public park. Home Office figures confirm the atmosphere — more than 145,000 hate crimes were recorded in 2023–24, the majority racially motivated, the highest on record. Yet while Palestinian flags raised in solidarity protests have been condemned as provocative, the sudden spread of St George’s crosses has been quietly accepted as harmless pride. The double standard is striking.

In recent years the flag has multiplied across housing estates, roundabouts and street corners. The timing has coincided with rising attacks on minorities. — AFP pic

Politicians play into it. Nigel Farage drapes the flag behind Reform UK rallies. GB News celebrates it as a symbol of cultural strength. Prime Ministers pose with it at their homes. Even Labour leader Keir Starmer has warned that Britain risks becoming “an island of strangers”, a phrase uncomfortably close to Enoch Powell’s infamous 1968 Rivers of Blood speech, which predicted racial conflict as the inevitable consequence of immigration. Each generation rediscovers the Cross as a shorthand for who belongs and who does not.

And yet, the irony is everywhere. Britain’s national table is built on immigrant kitchens. Friday night curries are a ritual. Kebabs are as much a part of the nightlife as pubs. Chicken shops are woven into youth culture. The same communities that changed Britain’s palate are the ones most often targeted under the flag. Even those who shout abuse often end their nights queuing for doner meat with chilli sauce still burning their tongues. It is the colonial contradiction in miniature: extract the spice, then despise the spice bearer.

The deeper problem is decline. Britain’s National Health Service is under strain, supermarkets are shrinking their offerings, wages have stagnated for more than a decade. Billionaires have doubled their wealth even as working-class families struggle. But the flag offers a simpler story. It directs anger downwards, towards asylum seekers and immigrant workers, instead of upwards at structural inequality and those who profit from it. It is less heritage than sleight of hand, a convenient distraction.

For Malaysians, this story should not feel unfamiliar. The Union Jack flew here too, above plantations and schools, courts and government houses. Flags have always been political instruments, declaring who governs, who belongs, and who eats. Rice, rubber, and tin were not simply commodities but symbols of power. To see the St George’s Cross unfurled today across English estates is to watch that same colonial logic turned inward, against minorities inside the former empire itself.

The Cross of St George could have become a unifying emblem, a simple marker of tradition or sport. Instead it remains freighted with history. It recalls Crusades and colonies, riots and marches, power and exclusion. Its reappearance today tells us less about football or national pride than about who is welcome and who is not. Until Britain reckons honestly with this history, the flag will continue to be what it has long been: not a symbol of inclusion, but a warning sign fluttering above kebab shops and curry houses, whispering the same message to millions of citizens of immigrant heritage — you do not belong here.

