AUG 26 — Most warnings about bullying focus on protecting victims, the trauma, humiliation, and psychological scars that victims are forced to carry.

Yet far less attention is given to the bully, who is equally at risk of long-term harm.

What appears to be a show of strength in the moment is, in reality, a destructive act that leaves the bully with deep scars such as low self-esteem, damaged reputations, legal consequences, and even the risk of becoming prey themselves in the future.

Bullying is not power; it is weakness disguised as aggression.

Bullying is rarely born of confidence, it usually reflects insecurity, frustration, or a desire for control.

Some bully because they lack empathy and conflict-resolution skills, others because they seek to gain peer approval in toxic social environments.

Many bullies project their own pain onto others, masking personal vulnerabilities behind intimidation.

Yet the cost of this behaviour is immense: while bullies may achieve short-lived dominance, they erode trust, destroy their own reputation, and lay the foundation for long-term social and legal consequences.

Bullies may believe they are in control, but the opposite is true. Over time, they often suffer from guilt, shame, and low self-worth, particularly as peers withdraw and condemn their behaviour.

Instead of gaining respect, they isolate themselves. In some cases, bullies eventually become targets themselves — marginalised, retaliated against, or rejected by their own social circles.

Why bullying is not “cool”

From a criminological perspective, bullying reveals immaturity and poor emotional control.

From a legal perspective, it places the bully under potential criminal liability.

What bullies mistake as strength is in fact a demonstration of weakness, and the price is steep: loss of trust, disciplinary records that stain educational or career prospects, and the real possibility of prosecution. Bullying is not “cool”; it is self-destructive.

The consequences of bullying stretch well into adulthood. Bullies may face suspension, expulsion, or workplace dismissal, creating barriers to future education and employment.

They may develop a reputation that follows them into professional and social networks, closing doors to opportunities.

Many bullies repeat their behaviours later in life as workplace harassers or abusive partners, leading to lawsuits, disciplinary actions, or criminal convictions.

Ultimately, bullies are left with the very insecurities they sought to hide: low self-esteem, damaged credibility, and a legacy of mistrust.

In some cases, they become prey to others who exploit their weaknesses. Yet the damage bullies inflict is not confined to the social or psychological sphere; it now carries legal weight as well.

Malaysia has recognised the seriousness of bullying by amending the Penal Code through the insertion of Sections 57B to 57G, which explicitly criminalise bullying in its various forms.

These provisions cover physical bullying, verbal harassment, psychological intimidation, and cyber bullying, ensuring that perpetrators can face criminal liability.

Under these sections, bullies risk fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the severity of the act.

The inclusion of these provisions marks a crucial legal development: bullying is no longer dismissed as “child’s play” but treated as a crime against dignity, safety, and personal security.

In doing so, Malaysia joins a global movement where different jurisdictions have begun to legislate against bullying in schools, workplaces, and online spaces.

For instance, in South Africa, the law goes beyond mere school regulation by compelling Internet Service Providers to reveal the identities of online harassers.

This is significant because it prevents bullies from hiding behind anonymity, and it even allows children under 18 to approach the courts directly without parental involvement, sending a strong signal that protection is prioritised over bureaucracy.

In Australia, bullying is dealt with through a layered framework. Victims are first encouraged to resolve matters internally through an organisation’s harassment policy, but the system does not leave them stranded there; they can escalate the matter to the Fair Work Commission, or to the police if the behaviour becomes violent or threatening.

China, on the other hand, adopts a far more rigid model, requiring all internet users to register under their real names. This forces accountability and strips away the false security of online anonymity.

At the corporate level, employers are required to adopt a zero-tolerance stance and provide a safe environment, making them directly responsible for tackling bullying at work. Japan passed a law in 2013 obliging schools to both prevent and report bullying, including cyber bullying.

The Philippines has taken a proactive stance by mandating all schools, public and private, to implement anti-bullying prevention programmes that extend to school activities beyond the classroom.

Singapore, in 2014, made cyber bullying a criminal offence under its anti-social behaviour laws. Penalties include fines and imprisonment, but importantly, victims are also given civil remedies, allowing them to pursue redress in multiple ways.

In France, bullying is defined as “moral harassment,” with harsh penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment and fines of €30,000 (RM147,570).

What makes the French approach stand out is the recognition of employer liability where workplaces can be held responsible for failing to prevent bullying, and victims are entitled to damages through civil action.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, has long recognised the duty of schools to maintain anti-bullying policies. Although cyber bullying is not a distinct offence, laws such as the Protection from Harassment Act and the Telecommunications Act have been effectively used to prosecute offenders, ensuring that bullying is not left unchecked in digital spaces.

What is evident across these jurisdictions is a clear trend. Societies are no longer willing to dismiss bullying as mischief or rite of passage.

Legal systems are adapting to close the gaps, extending accountability into classrooms, workplaces, and cyberspace.

The message is clear: bullying is not a trivial matter, nor a rite of passage. It is a crime, a violation of human dignity, and a path that leads to broken trust, lifelong stigma, and legal sanction.

Malaysia’s new provisions under Sections 57B to 57G of the Penal Code place the country in line with global trends, affirming that bullying is intolerable both in schools and workplaces, online and offline.

Around the world, societies have taken firm measures to hold bullies accountable, from criminal penalties to civil liability.

To bullies: what feels like power today will destroy your credibility tomorrow. What feels like control now may leave you vulnerable later. Bullying is not cool; it is costly to your freedom, your reputation, and your future.

* Dr Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid is a Criminologist and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Malaya. She can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.