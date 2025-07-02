JULY 2 — Recent headlines in Malaysia have once again reminded us of the disturbing reality of paedophilia and child sexual abuse. A few months ago, a prominent social media personality was arrested for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing minors. In another case, a male teacher was charged with repeatedly molesting his own students. Such cases shock the conscience, but they are sadly not isolated.

Paedophilia is a psychological condition marked by persistent sexual interest in prepubescent children. While paedophiles are often portrayed as predatory men, we must also acknowledge that women, too, can be perpetrators of sexual abuse against children. In 2025, a woman pleaded guilty on two counts of committing sexual assault on a teenage girl last year. In 2023, a woman in Johor was charged under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act for producing child pornography and exploiting her sons. These cases, though rare, are not unheard of, and it is time our public discourse acknowledges this uncomfortable truth. Paedophiles are not confined to any particular gender, age, marital status, or social class.

Paedophiles deliberately choose children as their victims for several reasons. The most glaring is the imbalance of power. Children are vulnerable, gullible, and far less able to resist or comprehend the situation. This is especially true in cases of incest, where the perpetrator is often a trusted family member such as the victim’s father, uncle, stepbrother, or even a female caregiver. In such situations, the child is not only physically powerless but also emotionally entrapped. The fear of breaking family bonds or being disbelieved keeps many victims silent.

Reporting child sexual abuse is fraught with barriers. Many children fear being blamed or accused of lying. — Unsplash pic

Another key factor lies in the fantasies and voyeuristic desires harboured by perpetrators. Many struggle to fulfil these deviant urges with adult partners. Some are even married or in relationships but experience a sexual disconnect or lack of arousal with their current partner. Children, in their eyes, become a dangerous and perverse outlet for satisfaction. These distorted psychological patterns are often hidden behind a façade of normalcy.

Reporting child sexual abuse is fraught with barriers. Many children fear being blamed or accused of lying. Others lack the vocabulary or emotional maturity to describe the abuse. In incest cases, entire families sometimes engage in deliberate denial or concealment to avoid shame and societal backlash. This creates a toxic silence, where the perpetrator remains shielded, and the victim suffers alone — sometimes for years.

Malaysia is not short of legal tools. The Penal Code, Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and the Child Act 2001 provide comprehensive provisions to criminalise and punish child sexual abuse. For instance, Section 376 of the Penal Code criminalises rape, including statutory rape where the victim is below 16. Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act deals specifically with child sexual assault. Section 31 of the Child Act penalises neglect and abuse of children, including sexual harm.

However, these laws can only be activated when the perpetrator is identified and the offence is reported. And therein lies the real challenge. The child’s fear, the family’s silence, and the perpetrator’s manipulation all contribute to an environment where justice is easily evaded — revealing that child sexual abuse is not merely a legal issue, but a complex social, psychological, and cultural crisis.

To combat this crisis, we must begin by educating children about their rights, bodily autonomy, and how to seek help when something feels wrong. At the same time, teachers, caregivers, and law enforcement officers must be equipped to identify warning signs early and respond appropriately. Equally vital is the establishment of child-friendly reporting mechanisms and accessible therapeutic support systems to help survivors heal.

We must also confront and dismantle societal taboos that hinder open conversations about incest and sexual abuse within families — as these silences only serve to protect perpetrators. Importantly, we must also recognise and acknowledge that offenders can be women, ensuring that data collection, research, and awareness campaigns reflect this reality.

As a conclusion, we must stop treating paedophilia as a fringe problem or a family embarrassment. It is a crime — a violation of innocence and trust. Until we create an ecosystem that listens to children, believes them, and acts swiftly, paedophiles — male or female — will continue to hide in plain sight.

