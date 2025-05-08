MAY 8 — To be orphaned is a deep and life-altering misfortune, and to live with physical or mental challenges is difficult enough. But when these challenges are met with a lack of support, the impact can be deeply isolating.

In a world brimming with voices and visibility, these children remain voiceless, distant from public attention and even farther from opportunity. They need all the help they can get.

— Picture via Unsplash/Farhan Abas

For nearly 3 decades, Raja Singham, Managing Director and Chief Future Officer of the BAC Education Group, has been an advocate, tireless champion for orphans, people with disabilities, vulnerable and marginalised communities, ensuring they are seen and heard, and their issues addressed

Over the weekend, Raja Singham spearheaded Music4Good presenting The Polymaths — a powerful two-day celebration of love, hope and humanity, that successfully raised almost RM210,000 for two very meaningful causes.

OrphanAid, a heartfelt nation-building initiative by the BAC Education Group and Uplift and the Society for the Severely Mentally Handicapped (SSMH), and a voluntary welfare organisation that provides specialised care, education, and therapy for children with severe mental and physical disabilities, many of whom require lifelong support.

On Saturday, in a striking departure from convention, Music4Good opened with a transparent and meticulous breakdown of how every ringgit was used to fulfil items on the orphanages’ wish list. Raja Singham announced how each table's contribution directly supported a specific home — funding everything from basic groceries to essential appliances like fridges, stoves, water heaters, rice cookers, essential groceries.

Music4Good was amplified by purpose with the dedicated performers.

Sudesh Kumar Nair, the bassist, leads Baycom Malaysia as its CEO. Sundara Raj Ramamurthy, the guitarist, drives digital innovation as Chief Digital Officer at PwC Malaysia and Vietnam. On drums, Siva Ramanathan brought his high-energy presence and leadership as Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Ksher, Azlan Shaharbi commanded the keyboards with the wisdom of three decades of musical experience, and Raja Singham himself, brought his signature energy to the stage as a vocalist and keyboardist.

Adding a youthful spark on both days was Singham’s daughter Alisha Raja Singham, whose presence reflects how purpose and passion can span generations

Percussionist Edwin Nathaniel, Founder of the Aseana Percussion Unit and the RISE programme for children with special needs, also joined the group with heart and meaning, and backup vocalist Lathah, tied it all together with soul and grace.

In an age where many chase titles and personal gain, Raja Singham and friends continue to build platforms, initiate movements, and break new ground, sacrificing their time and energy, in service of others.

While BAC garnered the Asean Business Awards (Best in CSR) in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Asean Business Awards for Combating Covid-19 in 2020, and Raja Singham was named Education Man of the Year by Brand Laureate, it isn’t the accolades that drive him — it’s the real, measurable impact on people’s lives.

At the heart of Raja Singham’s mission is a bold ambition: to transform 10 million lives by 2030, with a special focus on education.

This concert was one of many ways Raja Singham brings his mission to life, by blending what he loves with what truly matters. Sharing the stage with The Polymaths, a band of professionals who channel their personal passions into purposeful action, the night became a powerful testament to what can happen when people come together for something bigger than themselves.

As they wrapped up each night with soul-stirring performances, The Polymaths reminded us all that when passion is paired with purpose, music becomes more than just sound — it becomes a movement.

For many of us, signing a cheque offers a comforting illusion, we have done our part, fulfilled our duty, and can move on. But real charity doesn’t end with a transaction. It begins there.

True giving demands engagement, accountability and presence. Yet we often look away — not because we do not care, but because facing the full picture asks more of us.

Perhaps, the next time we give, we should stay for the story, ask the hard questions, and ensure our giving reflects not just kindness, but involvement.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.