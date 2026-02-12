GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — The police have arrested three individuals to assist in investigations into a fire that destroyed nine vehicles at the parking area of Tunas Residensi Condominium in Bayan Lepas here on January 27.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the three individuals detained, two men and a woman, were the owners of a tuition centre and their employee.

“They were detained on the same day of the incident,” he told reporters after launching Ops Selamat 25 at the Jelutong market here this morning.

The trio are aged between their 40s and 50s.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief,” he said.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an act of mischief.

Previously, it was reported that the fire, which occurred at about 4.50am, involved five cars and four motorcycles.

No injuries were reported in the incident.