PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — Malaysia is on the right track, with strong economic growth, low inflation and rising investments, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also called on all parties to continue working together to strengthen the country’s economy to further strengthen the country’s economy, underpinned by political stability and a peaceful environment.

“To elevate Malaysia into a developed nation, both economically and digitally, the people and business community must remain dynamic and undertake necessary shifts to drive growth,” he said.

Speaking at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s Chinese New Year Celebration here tonight, Anwar said the government will undertake several approaches, such as assisting companies as well as small and medium enterprises in scaling up their businesses.

He added that the government also takes a serious view of the issues raised by the public, such as the delay in tax refunds, and will seek to resolve them. — Bernama