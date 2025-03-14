MARCH 14 — World Obesity Day celebrated on 4 March 2025 highlights the urgent need to address obesity as a global health challenge. The theme for this year “Changing Systems for Healthier Lives” emphasizes the importance of systemic changes in healthcare, food policies, and public awareness to combat obesity effectively.

In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) — which aims to ensure healthy lives and well-being for all — addressing obesity is critical to overcoming one of the major barriers to global health equity. Obesity is more than just a weight issue — it’s a serious medical condition that can have severe consequences for health. From heart disease and diabetes to sleep apnoea and certain cancers, the effects of obesity are far-reaching.

China versus Chile

Research from the Global Research Institute, Xi’an Jiaotong University reveals that the obesity crisis has reached alarming levels in China. Today, nearly half of Chinese adults and one-fifth of children are considered overweight or obese making China among the country with the highest number of people affected by obesity globally.

The implications of this growing problem on public health and the country’s healthcare system. It also delved into the role of laws and regulations in controlling obesity, pointing out that while there is some legislation in place. Drawing on successful global examples — like Chile’s food labelling law — the study highlighted how legal measures such as food labelling, advertising controls, and restrictions on unhealthy foods can make a real difference in combating obesity.

Over the years, China has introduced various national programs to address obesity. These initiatives focus on improving nutrition, promoting physical activity, and encouraging healthier lifestyles. Programs like China Student Nutrition Day and the National Healthy Lifestyle Action (2017-2025) have been implemented to address obesity, particularly among children.

However, when it comes to laws that directly tackle obesity, China’s efforts are fragmented. While Chile have enacted robust food-related laws — including mandatory nutrition labels on food products and restrictions on food marketing to children — China still lacks comprehensive legal policies to limit the consumption of ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages.

According to The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, ultra-processed foods such as packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and ready-to-eat meals, are a major contributor to rising obesity rates. Studies show that people who consume a large percentage of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods are significantly more likely to suffer from obesity and other health issues, including abdominal obesity.

Chile’s 2016 law on food labelling and advertising serves as an example of how legal action can drive positive change. The law introduced mandatory warning labels on sugary drinks and unhealthy foods, as well as strict rules limiting food advertising targeted at children.

Following the law’s implementation, Chile saw a 23.7 per cent decrease in the purchase of unhealthy beverages, and a sharp reduction in television ads for high-calorie foods. These changes show how well-crafted legal policies can have a measurable impact on consumer behaviour and public health.

Participants exercise at a weight loss camp in Chengdu, China on October 23, 2024. — AFP pic

Lessons for Malaysia

Legal reforms that regulate food marketing, require clear nutrition labels, and limit the availability of unhealthy foods are key strategies for reducing obesity rates and promoting healthier eating habits. Legal solutions have the potential to play a significant role in the fight against obesity, ensuring a healthier future for all. Malaysia has also witnessed a concerning rise in obesity.

From 1996 to 2023, obesity prevalence increased nearly fivefold from 4.4 per cent to 21.8 per cent. Additionally, 2.5 per cent of Malaysian adults suffer from multiple metabolic disorders, including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, and obesity, with one-third being physically inactive.

While Malaysia’s National Plan of Action for Nutrition (NPANM 2016–2025) aims to encourage healthier behaviours, obesity awareness among patients and healthcare professionals remains poorly understood. Malaysia can take valuable lessons from China and Chile by implementing stronger legal measures for the next action plan such as food labelling regulations, restrictions on unhealthy food advertising, and taxation on ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages.

A more comprehensive legal framework — integrated with national health initiatives — could help curb Malaysia’s rising obesity rates and promote long-term public health improvements.

* Gong Fangchensheng and Dr Mohd Istajib Mokhtar are from the Department of Science and Technology Studies, Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.